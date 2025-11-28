American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 89,926 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 357,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 93,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

