Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) CEO Sells $692,042.40 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $692,042.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,802.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kang Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $279,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,560.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 162,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

