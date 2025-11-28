Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Atlassian worth $60,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7%

TEAM opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -208.49, a P/E/G ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,381,557. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05. Following the sale, the director owned 91,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,136.60. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 581,181 shares of company stock valued at $92,924,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

