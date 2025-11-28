Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.14 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Ryanair worth $57,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $118,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,499,000 after buying an additional 539,256 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $11,785,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.