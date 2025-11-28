Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,120.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total value of $12,997,089.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $1,159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $966.23. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,284.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.