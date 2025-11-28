J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II $HPF

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Shares of HPF opened at $16.37 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

