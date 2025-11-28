J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 89,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10,988.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.