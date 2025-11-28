Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

