Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.21 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $119.77 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. This trade represents a 39.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.