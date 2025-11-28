Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 25,409 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $72,637,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.