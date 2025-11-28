Peter Thompson Sells 11,890 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,598,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,492,475.60. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SION. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,400,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000.
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.
