Peter Thompson Sells 11,890 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,598,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,492,475.60. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jones Trading began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SION. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,400,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

