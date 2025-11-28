Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

CAG opened at $17.85 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

