Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $332,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $312.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

