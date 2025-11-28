Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.28. Approximately 71,899,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 28,636,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 6.1%

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.