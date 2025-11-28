Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.28. Approximately 71,899,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 28,636,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 6.1%
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.