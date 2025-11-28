Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Trading Down 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.78. 7,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

