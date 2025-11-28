Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 163,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NLY opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

