Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,426 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 16.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

