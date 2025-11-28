Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,563 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $55,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 1,816.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $74,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,423.44. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Chewy has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.