Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

