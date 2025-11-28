Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

