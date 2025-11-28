Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,976,000 after buying an additional 433,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,929,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $148.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

