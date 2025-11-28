Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.