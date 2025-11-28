Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1,583.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,805 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after buying an additional 828,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,426.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 737,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 680,650 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,708 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSCU stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

