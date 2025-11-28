Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,956 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 39,560.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $444.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $456.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.59 and a 200-day moving average of $412.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
