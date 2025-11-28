Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,864,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 137,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7%

OSK opened at $126.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.