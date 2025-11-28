Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 424,259 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1,341.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,878 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

