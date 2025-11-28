Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,915 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10,462.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,929.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,224 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

