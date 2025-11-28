iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 249.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

