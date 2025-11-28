Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,734.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 74,202 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $295.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

