Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 126,141 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHVS shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -2.78.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,835,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 772,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 507,043 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 6.6% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

