Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 4,105 Pentair plc $PNR

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 244.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

