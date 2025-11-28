Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genpact were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $71,592,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genpact by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,617,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 983,774 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 601.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 927,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 109.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

