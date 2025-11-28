Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,901,254 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10,869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -418.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

