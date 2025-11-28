135,442 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,497,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,635,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 1,719,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Newmark Group by 593.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,339,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,544 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 351,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 350,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Newmark Group Stock Up 1.0%

NMRK opened at $17.42 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $863.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

