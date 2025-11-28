Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

