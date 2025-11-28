Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 69,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2,531.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,576 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

