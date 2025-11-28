BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,777,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $97,725,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,004,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 540,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

