Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 7,380 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 77.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,648 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

