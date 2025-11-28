Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,310 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 444,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

