Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

