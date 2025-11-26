Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,449 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Unilever by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,374,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 164.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 273,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

