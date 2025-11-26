Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 29,740 NACCO Industries, Inc. $NC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 343.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NC opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.74.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $125,689.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,066 shares in the company, valued at $903,725.88. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,102 shares of company stock valued at $355,950. Company insiders own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

