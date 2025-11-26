Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.90 and last traded at GBX 41.50. Approximately 455,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 524,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

