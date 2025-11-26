Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 116,355 InMode Ltd. $INMD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 116,355 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InMode by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 106.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. InMode had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 41.04%.The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.