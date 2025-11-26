Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.8571.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4528 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 98,876 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 273,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 118,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

