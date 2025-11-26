Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 15.1% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.49. Approximately 25,036,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 10,469,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.