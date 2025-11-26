Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 30,355 Shares of Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Siga Technologies during the first quarter worth $815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Siga Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,370,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Siga Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

