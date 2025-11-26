Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Sells 12,872 Shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 12,872 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $59,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,659,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,232,338.40. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 100,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $462,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 141,206 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $656,607.90.

On Thursday, November 20th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 63,674 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $313,276.08.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURI. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

