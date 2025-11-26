Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 25,626 IDT Corporation $IDT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in IDT in the first quarter worth $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. IDT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

IDT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

