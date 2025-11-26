Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,778.63. The trade was a 78.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,781,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,638,959.60. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

